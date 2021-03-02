Gold rate today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 02 March 2021

Gold rates today on 02 March 2021: The gold rates have surged on Tuesday with a less margin after a huge fall yesterday at all major cities across the country. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 46,970 with a hike of Rs. 400. As the yellow metal prices differ depending on the cities, let's have a look at the time for the day.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 43,050 with a hike of Rs. 360 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,970 with a hike of Rs. 400. While in the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 43,050 with a hike of Rs. 360 per ten gram of 22-carat and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,970 with a surge of Rs. 400.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,050 Rs. 46,970 Rs.70,100 Hyderabad Rs. 43,050 Rs. 46,970 Rs.73,300 Kerala Rs. 43,050 Rs. 46,970 Rs.69,200 Vizag Rs. 43,050 Rs. 46,970 Rs.73,300

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 43,050 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a surge of Rs. 360, and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 46,970 with a hike of Rs. 400. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 43,050, and Rs. 46,970 per ten grams of 22 carats and 24 carats respectively with a hike of Rs. 360 and Rs. 400 on both the metals. While the silver rates across the country remained choppy at various cities.

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.