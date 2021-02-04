Gold rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai today slashes on 04 February 2021

Gold rate today on 04 February 2021: Gold rates have continued to slash at all major cities on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,820 with a fall of Rs. 440. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 46,900 with a fall of Rs. 400 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,160 with a fall of Rs. 440. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 45,290 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 360 decrease and 24-carat gold Rs. 49,400 with a fall of Rs. 400.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,070 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,770. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 48,000, and Rs. 49,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with an increase of Rs. 410.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,900 Rs. 51,160 Rs.69,000 Chennai Rs. 45,290 Rs. 49,400 Rs.73,200 Kolkata Rs. 48,070 Rs. 50,770 Rs.69,000 Mumbai Rs. 48,000 Rs. 49,000 Rs.69,000

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.