Live
- Occupancy in flexible office spaces cross 80 pc across major Indian cities
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- J&K polls 2nd phase: 27.20 pc voter turnout recorded so far
- Nara Lokesh assures new IT policy in next 100 days, says will safeguard VSP
- Telangana Offers Contract Jobs for DSC 2008 Candidates
- OTT: Ananya Panday shines in ‘CTRL’trailer
- CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches BFSI Skill Programme at JNAFAU, Hyderabad
- Uttam Kumar Reddy Given a Warm Welcome by Former ZP Chairperson Saritha Tirupatayya
- Leadership, communication skills twice more in demand than AI/ML: Report
- BRS Leaders, Including Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, Arrested by Police En Route to Submit Petition on Farmers’ Issues to Ministers
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi surges today, check the rates on 25 September, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today surged
The gold rates in Delhi on 25 September, 2024 surged. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold, 70,750 with a hike of Rs. 600 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 77,270 with a hike of Rs. 660.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 95,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 66,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.