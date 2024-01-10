Live
- 48% Indian biz firms likely to meet net-zero target by 2030
- Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
- Singanamala MLA’s outbursts create ripples
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
- Comm Min sets up task force on foreign trade barriers
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu’s family
- Gabriel Attal France’s youngest, gay PM
- Qatal ki raat: Imran called Modi on Balakot
- Uddhav, Speaker spar as Maha awaits big verdict today
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 10 January, 2024: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,850 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 63,100 with a fall of Rs. 220.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 76,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
