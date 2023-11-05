Live
- Hubballi: South Western Railway records impressive revenue growth
- Hyderabad: A Festive Home for this Diwali
- Men’s ODI WC: 'Totally agree with selections that have been happening', says Green on return of Maxwell & Marsh
- File links on Discord will expire after a day to tackle malware
- World Cup ticket black marketing: Kolkata Police seek info from BCCI chief
- Hyderabad: Mahmood Ali urges Muslims to support BRS candidates
- TMC has a tradition of being hyper-sensitive to slightest criticism
- Virat Kohli turns 35: 'His hunger and passion are unparalleled', wishes pour in from all corners
- Practising mindfulness can foster heart-healthy food choices: Study
- Hyderabad: Letter to Foxconn is fake, says DK Shivakumar
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 5, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been slashed.
Gold rates in Delhi on 04 November: Gold rates in Delhi today slashed. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 56,650 with a fall of Rs. 100 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,790 with a fall of Rs. 110.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 75,000 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS