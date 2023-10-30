Live
- Modi govt tried to weaken Act meant for protecting monuments
- Cheating in UPSSSC exam: STF arrests 10
- K’taka HC issues summons to ex-PM Deve Gowda’s son MLA Revanna
- 7 of a family killed in Raj road accident
- Bike theft racket busted in Jajpur
- Soil from fallen soldiers’ birthplaces carried to Delhi
- Khattar writes to Gadkari to relocate Kherki Daula toll
- Dhenkanal: Campaign against child labour during puja days
- Berhampur: Rural sports winners dance to the tune of folk music
- Death toll to go up in train accident
Just In
Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 30 October, 2023
Highlights
Gold rates in Delhi today have been stable.
Gold rates in Delhi on 30, October: Gold rates in Delhi today stable. The gold rate of 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 57,560 and the rate of ten grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 62,780.
While the silver rate in the capital city is Rs. 74,600 per kilogram.
Meanwhile, the gold rate continues to be stable in the international market. Gold rates have seen fluctuations in the last couple of months during the wedding season and trading around Rs. 60,000 for ten grams of 24-carat gold and around Rs. 55,000 for ten grams of 22-carat gold.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS