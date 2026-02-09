India AI Impact Summit 2026: Global Tech Titans to Gather in New Delhi for Landmark AI Dialogue

India is preparing to step into the global spotlight as it hosts one of the most significant technology gatherings of the year — the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Scheduled from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the event is expected to bring together some of the most influential minds in artificial intelligence, public policy, and business to discuss how AI can drive meaningful change across societies.

At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming everything from healthcare and education to governance and financial systems, the summit aims to move conversations beyond theory and into action. Officials have described it as the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, underscoring India’s ambition to position itself as a leader in shaping equitable and inclusive AI solutions for emerging economies.

Interest in the event has been overwhelming. More than 35,000 registrations have already been recorded, reflecting growing global attention toward India’s expanding role in the AI ecosystem.

Big names from global tech

The guest list reads like a who’s who of the technology world. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to attend, alongside Nvidia founder Jensen Huang, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Microsoft president Brad Smith, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. Their presence signals the importance of the summit for both innovation and international collaboration.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is also scheduled to visit India around the same time. While he is not officially confirmed as a speaker, reports suggest that OpenAI may hold private discussions on the sidelines, and there are indications of a dedicated OpenAI event on February 19.

Indian industry heavyweights will also play a central role. Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Nandan Nilekani are among the business leaders expected to participate, along with senior executives from Infosys, HCLTech, Intel India, Adobe India, and Razorpay. Their involvement highlights how AI is increasingly intertwined with India’s corporate and startup landscape.

Policy and global governance focus

Beyond corporate leadership, the summit will feature policymakers and institutional voices. Bill Gates, World Economic Forum CEO Borge Brende, and representatives from organisations such as IBM, Creative Commons, and the International Association of Privacy Professionals are expected to attend.

In total, the event could see participation from 15–20 Heads of Government, over 50 international ministers, and more than 40 CEOs from India and abroad, making it one of the largest AI-focused policy gatherings to date.

Why it matters

For India, the timing is critical. The government views artificial intelligence not merely as a business opportunity but as a tool to improve public services and bridge social gaps. From digital governance to rural healthcare access, AI is increasingly seen as a national enabler.

What sets this summit apart is the range of stakeholders — developers, regulators, researchers, and civil society groups — all sharing the same platform. The goal is clear: ensure that AI development benefits everyone, not just a select few.

As New Delhi prepares to host the world, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 could mark a defining moment in how the Global South shapes the future of artificial intelligence.