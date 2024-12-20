Live
- AIIMS Delhi, Blockchain For Impact to advance biomedical innovation in India
- Nara Bhuvaneswari meets students in Kuppam degree college, recalls her college days
- Asteroid 2024 XN1: Close Pass on December 24 - Is There a Danger?
- Pushpa 2: Box Office Success Continues as Film Breaks Records
- Trump and Musk Disagree with Government Deal: Push for New Plan
- Body delivered in parcel to woman in Andhra Pradesh
- Study shows surge in fake news, deepfakes in India; govt developing tools
- Mufasa Review: A Visual Spectacle But an Emotional Drought
- Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 999 Plan with Unlimited Calls and 196 GB Data
- 2025 Champions Trophy to Follow Hybrid Model with Matches in Pakistan and India
Just In
Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on 20 December, 2024
Gold rates in Hyderabad today slashed
The gold rates today slashed in Hyderabad on 20 December, 2024. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold 70,690 with a fall of Rs. 10 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs. 77,120 with a fall of Rs. 10.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 98,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 80,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 70,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.