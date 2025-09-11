Live
- Farmers Should Approach Officials Directly for Urea, Not Middlemen: SP Janaki
- Air India Singapore-Bound Flight Delayed After Technical Issue at Delhi Airport
- Residential buildings up to 1200 sft exempted from occupancy certificate
- BJP leaders only divide people, not concerned about development: DKS
- Cong MLA warns against pro-Pak sloganeering, demands strict action
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
- Senior RJD Politician Rajkumar Rai Gunned Down in Bihar
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
- Deadly Campus Attack Exposes America’s Political Fault Lines
- ‘Elevating B BJP leader Madhusudhan Jalli
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 11 September, 2025
Gold rates in Vijayawada today surged
The gold rates today surged in Vijayawada on 11 September, 2025. Going by the rates today, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,01,310 with a hike of Rs. 10 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 1,10,520 with a hike of Rs 10.
While the Silver rate is at Rs. 1,40,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 90,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,00,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.