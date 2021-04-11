Gold rates today hikes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 11 April 2021

Gold rate today on 11 April 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 45,650 with a hike of Rs. 490 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,800 with a hike of Rs. 540. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 43,740 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 130 decrease and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,720 with Rs. 120 decrease.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 45,850 per 10 gram of 22 carat with an increase of Rs. 410 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 48,550 with an increase of Rs. 410. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 44,700 and Rs. 45,700 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with Rs. 140 hike.

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 45,650 Rs. 49,800 Rs.67,000 Chennai Rs. 43,740 Rs. 47,720 Rs.71,600 Kolkata Rs. 45,850 Rs. 48,550 Rs.67,000 Mumbai Rs. 44,700 Rs. 45,700 Rs.67,000



