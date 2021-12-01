Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 01 December 2021

Gold rates today, 01 December 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been choppy. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,000 with a fall of Rs. 100 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,270 with a fall of Rs. 110. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,150 with a fall of Rs. 230 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,260 with a fall of Rs. 240.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,300 with a hike of Rs. 100 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,000 with a hike of Rs 100. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,120 and Rs. 48,120 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 190. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 61,900 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 66,500. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,000 Rs. 51,270 Rs.61,900 Chennai Rs 45,150 Rs. 49,260 Rs.66,500 Kolkata Rs. 47,300 Rs. 50,000 Rs.61,900 Mumbai Rs. 47,120 Rs. 48,120 Rs. 61,900