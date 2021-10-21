Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 21 October 2021

Gold rates today, 20 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,600 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,840 with a hike of Rs. 170. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,740 with a hike of Rs. 90 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,810 with a hike of Rs. 100.



Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 64,600 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and Rs. 68,700 at Chennai. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 46,600 Rs. 50,840 Rs.64,600 Chennai Rs 44,740 Rs. 49,810 Rs.68,700 Kolkata Rs. 46,900 Rs. 49,600 Rs.64,600 Mumbai Rs. 46,490 Rs. 47,490 Rs.64,600