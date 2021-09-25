Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 25 September 2021
Gold rates today, 25 September 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,350 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,480.
Gold rates today, 25 September 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,350 with a fall of Rs. 400 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,480 with a fall of Rs. 420. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 43,570 with a fall of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 47,530 with a fall of Rs. 340.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs.45,350
Rs. 49,480
Rs.60,600
Chennai
Rs 43,570
Rs. 47,530
Rs.64,900
Kolkata
Rs.45,900
Rs. 48,600
Rs.60,600
Mumbai
Rs.45,240
Rs. 46,240
Rs.60,600