Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 25 September 2021

Gold rates today
Gold rates today, 25 September 2021

Highlights

Gold rates today, 25 September 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,350 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,480.

Gold rates today, 25 September 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,350 with a fall of Rs. 400 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,480 with a fall of Rs. 420. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 43,570 with a fall of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 47,530 with a fall of Rs. 340.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 45,900 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,600. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,240 and Rs. 46,240 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 60 on both metals. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 60,600 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 64,900.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City

22 carat Gold (10gms)

24 carat Gold (10gms)

Silver (1kg)

Delhi

Rs.45,350

Rs. 49,480

Rs.60,600

Chennai

Rs 43,570

Rs. 47,530

Rs.64,900

Kolkata

Rs.45,900

Rs. 48,600

Rs.60,600

Mumbai

Rs.45,240

Rs. 46,240

Rs.60,600

