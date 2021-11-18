Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai falls down - 18 November 2021

Gold rates today, 18 November 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 48,250 with a fall of Rs. 50 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,420 with a fall of Rs. 250. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 46,250 with a fall of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,450 with a fall of Rs. 280.



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,750 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,450. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 48,470 and Rs. 49,470 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 110. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 66,400 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs 71,000. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 48,250 Rs. 52,420 Rs.66,400 Chennai Rs 46,250 Rs. 50,450 Rs.71,000 Kolkata Rs. 48,750 Rs. 51,450 Rs.66,400 Mumbai Rs. 48,470 Rs. 49,470 Rs. 66,400