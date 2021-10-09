Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes - 09 October 2021
Gold rates today, 09 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,050 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,240.
Gold rates today, 09 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been been choppy. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,050 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,240 with a hike of Rs 110. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,130 with a hike of Rs. 190 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,140 with a hike of Rs. 20.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 46,050
Rs. 50,240
Rs.61,200
Chennai
Rs 44,130
Rs. 48,140
Rs.65,200
Kolkata
Rs. 46,300
Rs. 49,000
Rs.61,200
Mumbai
Rs. 45,940
Rs. 46,940
Rs. 61,200