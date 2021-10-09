  • Menu
Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes - 09 October 2021

gold rate today
Gold rates today, 09 October 2021

Gold rates today, 09 October 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 46,050 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,240.

Gold rates today, 09 October 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been been choppy. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 46,050 with a hike of Rs. 100 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,240 with a hike of Rs 110. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 44,130 with a hike of Rs. 190 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 48,140 with a hike of Rs. 20.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 46,300 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,000. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,940 and Rs. 46,940 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs 40. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 61,200 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 65,200.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.

City

22 carat Gold (10gms)

24 carat Gold (10gms)

silver (1kg)

Delhi

Rs. 46,050

Rs. 50,240

Rs.61,200

Chennai

Rs 44,130

Rs. 48,140

Rs.65,200

Kolkata

Rs. 46,300

Rs. 49,000

Rs.61,200

Mumbai

Rs. 45,940

Rs. 46,940

Rs. 61,200

