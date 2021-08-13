Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai hikes - 13 August 2021
Highlights
Gold rates today, 13 August 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 45,760 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,920.
Gold rates today, 13 August 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. Going by the rates, gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 45,760 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,920. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 43,870 with a hike of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 47,860 with a hike of Rs. 170.
The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 45,960 with Rs. 260 hike and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,660 with a hike of Rs. 960. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 45,550 and Rs. 46,550 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 270. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 62,500 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and in Chennai silver rate is at Rs. 67,900.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
silver (1kg)
Delhi
Rs. 45,500
Rs. 49,600
Rs.61,900
Chennai
Rs. 43,800
Rs. 47,780
Rs.67,500
Kolkata
Rs. 45,750
Rs. 47,750
Rs.61,900
Mumbai
Rs. 45,270
Rs. 46,270
Rs.61,900
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story