Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 09 March 2021

Gold rate today on 09 March 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,820 with a hike of Rs. 320. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,150 with a hike of Rs. 290 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,160 with a hike of Rs. 310. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,210 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 40 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,050 with a surge of Rs. 50.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,120 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 50 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,760 with a fall of Rs. 50. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,680 and Rs. 44,680 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 160 on both metals.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,150 Rs. 48,160 Rs.66,500 Chennai Rs. 42,210 Rs. 46,050 Rs.71,000 Kolkata Rs. 44,120 Rs. 46,760 Rs.66,500 Mumbai Rs. 43,680 Rs. 44,680 Rs.66,500

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.