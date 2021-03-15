Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 15 March 2021

Gold rate today on 15 March 2021: Gold rates today have surged at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. On MCX, the gold rates have been at Rs. 45,840 with a hike of Rs. 20. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,170 with a hike of Rs. 10 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,180 with a hike of Rs. 10. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,320 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 20 increase and 24-carat gold at Rs. 46,170 with a of Rs. 10.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,310 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 20 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,950 with a hike of Rs. 20. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,880 and Rs. 44,880 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a hike of Rs. 20





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,170 Rs. 48,180 Rs.66,900 Chennai Rs. 42,320 Rs. 46,170 Rs.71,400 Kolkata Rs. 44,310 Rs. 46,950 Rs.66,900 Mumbai Rs. 43,880 Rs. 44,880 Rs.66,900

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.