Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 28 March 2021

Gold rate today on 28 March 2021: Gold rates today have hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 22-carat has remained at Rs. 44,050 with a hike of Rs. 200 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,050 with Rs. 210 hike. In Chennai, the gold rate is at Rs 42,320 per ten gram of 22 carat with Rs. 160 increase and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 46,170 with Rs. 170 increase.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 44,180 per 10 gram of 22 carat with Rs. 10 fall and the rate of ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 46,900 with Rs. 10 slash. In Mumbai, the gold rates have been at Rs. 43,000 and Rs. 44,000 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carat with a fall of Rs. 760.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 44,050 Rs. 48,050 Rs.64,900 Chennai Rs. 42,320 Rs. 46,170 Rs.69,300 Kolkata Rs. 44,180 Rs. 46,900 Rs.64,900 Mumbai Rs. 43,000 Rs. 44,000 Rs.64,900

Gold and silver prices have weakened at global markets, making the domestic prices in India also weak, resulting in the fall of prices. However, the gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment, and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned price is closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or an increase.