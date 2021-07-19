Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai remains choppy - 19 July 2021

Gold rates today, 19 July 2021: Gold rates today hiked at Delhi and has hiked and decreased in Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 47,400 with a hike of Rs. 250 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,700 with a hike of Rs. 260. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 45,410 with a fall of Rs. 10 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,540 with a fall of Rs. 10.



The gold rates in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 47,020 per 10 grams of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 480 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,460 with a fall of Rs. 1040. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,190 and Rs. 48,190 per 10 grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 10 on both metals. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs 68,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 73,200. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.



City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,400 Rs. 51,700 Rs.68,400 Chennai Rs. 45,410 Rs. 49,540 Rs.73,200 Kolkata Rs. 47,020 Rs. 48,460 Rs.68,400 Mumbai Rs. 47,190 Rs. 48,190 Rs.68,400