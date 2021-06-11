Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 11 June 2021

Gold rates today on 11 June 2021: Gold rates today remain stable at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,950 with Rs. 90 slash and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,300 with a slash of Rs 120. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 46,150 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,350 with a fall of Rs. 150 on both the metals.



The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,200 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 50,900 with Rs. 10 fall. Meanwhile, the gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,880 and Rs. 48,880 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a surge of Rs. 200.



Silver rates have been at Rs 71,400 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rateat Chennai is at Rs. 76,100 without any change.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,950 Rs. 52,300 Rs.71,400 Chennai Rs. 46,150 Rs. 50,350 Rs.76,100 Kolkata Rs. 48,200 Rs. 50,900 Rs.71,400 Mumbai Rs. 47,880 Rs. 48,880 Rs.71,400

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.