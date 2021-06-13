Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai slashes on 13 June 2021

Gold rates today on 13 June 2021: Gold rates on Saturday hiked at all major cities in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai. Gold rate in Delhi for 10 gram of 22-carat has remained at Rs. 47,900 with Rs. 350 slash and that of 10 gram of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,200 with a surge of Rs 440. The gold rates in Chennai is at Rs 46,050 per 10 gram of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,530 with a fall of Rs. 300 and Rs. 320 on both the metals.

The gold rates in Kolkata is at Rs. 48,500 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 60 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,200 with Rs. 60 fall. Meanwhile, the gold rates in Mumbai, the metropolitan city have been at Rs. 47,740 and Rs. 48,740 per 10 grams of both 22 carat and 24 carat with a decrease of Rs. 20.



Silver rates have been at Rs 72,200 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and the silver rate at Chennai is at Rs. 77,300 without any change.



Gold rate at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai are as follows

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 47,900 Rs. 52,200 Rs.72,200 Chennai Rs. 46,050 Rs. 50,330 Rs.77,300 Kolkata Rs. 48,500 Rs. 51,200 Rs.72,200 Mumbai Rs. 47,740 Rs. 48,740 Rs.72,200

The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate The change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the coronavirus outbreak, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars and many other factors are said to have an impact on gold rate.