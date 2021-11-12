Gold rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai surges - 12 November 2021
Gold rates today, 12 November 2021: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is Rs. 48,050 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,420.
Gold rates today, 11 November 2021: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 48,050 with a surge of Rs. 700 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 52,420 with a surge of Rs. 720. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 46,200 with a hike of Rs. 750 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,400 with a hike of Rs. 820.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 48,500 with a hike of Rs. 850 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 52,500 with a surge of Rs. 850. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats have been at Rs. 47,340 and Rs. 48,340 per 10 grams of 24 carats with a hike of Rs. 90. Meanwhile, the silver rates have been at Rs. 66,500 in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Ra 70,600.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|
City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs. 48,050
|Rs. 52,420
|Rs.66,500
|Chennai
|Rs 46,200
|Rs. 50,400
|Rs.70,600
|Kolkata
|Rs. 48,500
|Rs. 52,500
|Rs.66,500
|Mumbai
|Rs. 47,340
|Rs. 48,340
|Rs. 66,500
