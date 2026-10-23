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Gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata slashes, check the prices on 23 Oct 2026
In Short
Gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata have slashed
The gold rates today in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata were slashed on 23 Oct 2026. Going by the rates today in Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,750 with a fall of Rs. 1750 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,630 with a fall of Rs. 1700 and the rate of 18 carat gold is around Rs. 1,06,860 with a fall of Rs. 1580.
In Mumbai, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,600 with a fall of Rs. 1750 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,480 with a fall of Rs. 1900 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,860.
In Kolkata, the gold rate of ten grams of 22-carat gold is Rs. 1,30,600 with a fall of Rs. 1750 while the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 1,42,480 with a fall of Rs. 1900 and rate of ten grams of 18-carat gold is at Rs. 1,06,860.
While the Silver rate today at Delhi Mumbai and Kolkata is at Rs. 2,20,000 per kilogram.
The gold rates in the international market have been fluctuating. Over the past few weeks gold rates have experienced a fall during the wedding season, fluctuating around Rs. 1,40,000 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold and approximately Rs. 1,50,000 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold.
The gold prices mentioned here are due at 8am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase.
City
22 carat gold (10gm)
24 carat gold (10gm)
18 carat gold (10gm)
Silver per 1 kg
Delhi
Rs. 1,30,750
Rs. 1,42,630
Rs. 1,06,860
Rs. 2,20,000
Mumbai
Rs. 1,30,600
Rs. 1,42,480
Rs. 1,06,860
Rs. 2,20,000
Kolkata
Rs. 1,30,600
Rs. 1,42,489
Rs. 1,06,860
Rs. 2,20,000
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