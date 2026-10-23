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Ananya Panday enjoys muffins with Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav, shares picture from their outing
In Short
Ananya Panday shares a sweet picture with Aarav Bhatia, son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, as the duo enjoys freshly baked muffins during an outing.
Mumbai: Actor Ananya Panday offered a glimpse of a sweet moment with Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna’s son Aarav Bhatia, sharing a picture of the two enjoying muffins together.
Ananya took to her social media account to re-share the picture, originally shared by her friend Tahira Chawla, who seems to have baked the muffins.
In the picture, Ananya and Aarav are seen seated next to each other. Aarav is seen holding a transparent container with freshly baked muffins, while Ananya poses with small pieces of the treat in both hands.
Ananya, who is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 in 2019. Since then, she has featured in films such as Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and CTRL. She has also explored the streaming space with the series Call Me Bae.
Aarav, meanwhile, has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite being the son of one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars. Unlike his father, who is known for his energetic screen presence and outspoken public persona, Aarav has preferred to keep his personal life private and much away from the media glare.
Akshay has spoken on many occasions about his son’s decision to stay away from films.
The actor has previously said that he does not want to impose his career choices on his children.
In an earlier conversation, Akshay had also shared that Aarav wanted to stay away from the limelight and establish his own identity rather than constantly be identified through his famous father.
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