Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 07 July 2022

Gold rates today, 07 July 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been slashed. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 47,600 with a fall of Rs. 500 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 51,930 with a fall of Rs. 540. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 47,600 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 500 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 51,930 with a fall of Rs. 540



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 47,600 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 51,930. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 47,600 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 500 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 51,930 with a fall of Rs. 540. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 62,500 and at Bangalore also, the silver rates closed at Rs. 62,500. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 47,600 Rs. 51,930 Rs. 62,500 Bangalore Rs. 47,600 Rs. 51,930 Rs. 62,500 Kerala Rs. 47,600 Rs. 51,930 Rs. 62,500 Visakhapatnam Rs. 47,600 Rs. 51,930 Rs. 62,500