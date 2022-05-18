Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 18 May 2022

Gold rates today, 18 May 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam have been hiked. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 46,560 with a hike of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 50,790 with a hike of Rs 340. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 46,560 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 310 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,790 with a hike of Rs. 340.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 46,560 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,790. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 46,560 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a hike of Rs. 310 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 50,790 with a hike of Rs 340. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,600 and at Bangalore also, the silver rates closed at Rs. 65,600. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 46,560 Rs. 50,790 Rs. 65,600 Bangalore Rs. 46,560 Rs. 50,790 Rs. 65,600 Kerala Rs. 46,560 Rs. 50,790 Rs. 65,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 46,560 Rs. 50,790 Rs. 65,600