Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 03 December 2021

Gold rates today, 03 December 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,100 with a fall of Rs. 500 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,110 with a fall of Rs. 540. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,100 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 500 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,110 with a fall of Rs. 540.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,100 with a fall of Rs. 500 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,110 with a fall of Rs. 540. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,100 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 100 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,110 with a fall of Rs. 540. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,000 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 61,200 The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam



City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs. 65,000 Bangalore Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs 61,200 Kerala Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs. 65,000 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,100 Rs. 48,110 Rs. 65,000