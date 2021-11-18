Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 18 November 2021

Gold rates today, 18 November 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,900 with a fall of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 280. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 280



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,900 with a fall of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 280. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 280. On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 71,000 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 66,400 The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs. 71,000 Bangalore Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs 66,400 Kerala Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs. 71,000 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,900 Rs. 50,070 Rs. 71,000