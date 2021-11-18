Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 18 November 2021
Gold rates today, 18 November 2021: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 45,900 per 10 grams of 22-carat and Rs. 50,070 for ten gram of 24 carat gold.
Gold rates today, 18 November 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 45,900 with a fall of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 280. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,900 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 280
Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,900 with a fall of Rs. 250 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 280. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 250 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 50,070 with a fall of Rs. 280.
On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 71,000 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 66,400
The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.
Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms
|silver per 1 kg
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 45,900
|Rs. 50,070
|Rs. 71,000
|Bangalore
|Rs. 45,900
|Rs. 50,070
|Rs 66,400
|Kerala
|Rs. 45,900
|Rs. 50,070
|Rs. 71,000
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 45,900
|Rs. 50,070
|Rs. 71,000
Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments.
