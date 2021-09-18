Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 18 September 2021
Gold rates today, 18 September 2021: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 43,400 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 18 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last two days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,400 with a slash of Rs. 600 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,350 with a fall of Rs. 650. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs 600 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,350 with a fall of Rs. 650.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,400
Rs. 47,350
Rs.61,600
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,400
Rs. 47,350
Rs.65,900
Kerala
Rs. 43,400
Rs. 47,350
Rs.61,600
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,400
Rs. 47,350
Rs.65,900