Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 18 September 2021

Gold rates today, 18 September 2021: Gold rates today have been slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam after being stable for last two days. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,400 with a slash of Rs. 600 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,350 with a fall of Rs. 650. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,400 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs 600 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,350 with a fall of Rs. 650.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 43,400 with a fall of Rs. 600 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,350 with a fall of Rs 650. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 43,400 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 600 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 47,350 with a fall of Rs. 650.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,900 and at Bangalore and Kerala and silver rates closed at Rs 61,600.

gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) Silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,400 Rs. 47,350 Rs.61,600 Hyderabad Rs. 43,400 Rs. 47,350 Rs.65,900 Kerala Rs. 43,400 Rs. 47,350 Rs.61,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 43,400 Rs. 47,350 Rs.65,900

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.