Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 27 August 2021
Gold rates today, 27 August, 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 44,200 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 27 August 2021: Gold rates today have slashed on Friday at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,200 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,220 with a fall of Rs. 160. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,200 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,220 with a fall of Rs. 160.
|City
|22 carat Gold (10gms)
|24 carat Gold (10gms)
|silver (1kg)
|Bangalore
|Rs. 44,200
|Rs. 48,220
|Rs.63,200
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 44,200
|Rs. 48,220
|Rs.63,200
|Kerala
|Rs. 44,200
|Rs. 48,220
|Rs.63,200
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 44,200
|Rs. 48,220
|Rs.63,200