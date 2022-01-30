Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes - 30 January 2022

Gold rates today, 30 January 2022: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam had slashed. The gold rates seems to be not following the particular trend these days. However, as the wedding season is fast approaching, there could be a demand for gold and prices likely to increase. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,000 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,100 with a fall of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,100 with a fall of Rs. 150. January 2022:in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam had slashed. The gold rates seems to be not following the particular trend these days. However, as the wedding season is fast approaching, there could be a demand for gold and prices likely to increase. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 45,000 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 49,100 with a fall of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 45,000 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 49,100 with a fall of Rs. 150.

Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 45,000 with a fall of Rs. 150 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 49,100 with a fall of Rs. 150. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 45,000 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a fall of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 49,100 with a fall of Rs. 150.

On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,500 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 65,500.

Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold Silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 45,000 Rs. 49,100 Rs. 65,500 Bangalore Rs. 45,000 Rs. 49,100 Rs. 65,500 Kerala Rs. 45,000 Rs. 49,100 Rs. 65,500 Visakhapatnam Rs. 45,000 Rs. 49,100 Rs. 65,500

Investment in gold in Hyderabad

While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.