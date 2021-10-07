Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam slashes- 7 October 2021
Gold rates today, 7 October 2021: Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 43,600 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 7 October 2021: Gold rates today have slashed at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. The Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 43,600 with a fall of Rs. 160 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 47,560 with a fall of Rs. 170. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 43,600 per 10 gram 22 carat with a fall of Rs. 160 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,560 with a fall of Rs. 170.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,560
Rs.60,700
Hyderabad
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,560
Rs.64,900
Kerala
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,560
Rs.64,900
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 43,600
Rs. 47,560
Rs.64,900