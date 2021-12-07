Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 07 December 2021

Gold rates today, 07 December 2021: Gold rates today have been surged at all major cities in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. However, the gold rates have been choppy from the last month and on the overall the rates have been decreased. Going by the rates today, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,760 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,830. The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs 44,760 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,830.



Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 44,760 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 48,830. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam followed the same trends with Rs. 44,760 per 10 gram of 22 carats and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 48,830. , silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,600 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 61,500 On the other handin Hyderabad, Kerala and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 65,600 and at Bangalore, the silver rates closed at Rs 61,500 The gold rates in global markets have been lower amid the rise in the US Dollar while in India, after the lifting of the lockdown, the gold rate has been increased. Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam

City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms silver per 1 kg Hyderabad Rs. 44,760 Rs. 48,830 Rs. 65,600 Bangalore Rs. 44,760 Rs. 48,830 Rs 61,600 Kerala Rs. 44,760 Rs. 48,830 Rs. 65,600 Visakhapatnam Rs. 44,760 Rs. 48,830 Rs. 65,600