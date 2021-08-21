Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam surges - 21 August 2021
Gold rates today, 21 August, 2021: Gold rates today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 44,250 per 10 grams of 22-carat.
Gold rates today, 21 August 2021: Gold rates today have surged on Saturday at all major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam. Going by the prices, Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is closed at Rs. 44,250 with a surge of Rs. 150 and the gold rates of 10 grams of 24-carat are at Rs. 48,280 with a surge of Rs. 180. The gold rates in Hyderabad are also holding at Rs 44,250 per 10 gram of 22-carat with a surge of Rs. 150 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 48,280 with a surge of Rs. 180.
City
22 carat Gold (10gms)
24 carat Gold (10gms)
Silver (1kg)
Bangalore
Rs. 44,250
Rs. 48,280
Rs.62,200
Hyderabad
Rs. 44,250
Rs. 48,280
Rs.67,000
Kerala
Rs. 44,250
Rs. 48,280
Rs.62,200
Visakhapatnam
Rs. 44,250
Rs. 48,280
Rs.67,000