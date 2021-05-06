Gold rates today slumps in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 06 May 2021

Gold rate today on 06 May 2021: The gold rates have seen a fall at all major cities across the country on Thursday. On MCX, the gold rate is at Rs. 47,890 with a fall of Rs 330. The yellow metal prices have remained choppy in the last week.

Gold rate in Bangalore city for the ten grams of 22-carat remained at Rs. 43,900 with a fall of Rs. 300 and that of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,890 with a hike fall of Rs. 330. In the cosmopolitan city Hyderabad, the gold rate has been at Rs 43,900 per ten gram of 22-carat with a fall of Rs. 300 and 24-carat gold is at Rs. 47,890 with a fall of Rs 330.

The gold rate in Kerala are at Rs 43,900 per 10 gram of 22 carats with a slash of Rs. 300 and the rate of ten grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 47,890 with a fall of Rs. 330. In Visakhapatnam, the gold rates have followed the same trends with Rs. 43,900 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 47,890 per ten grams of 24 carats gold with a fall of Rs. 300 and Rs. 330.





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 43,900 Rs. 47,890 Rs.74,000 Hyderabad Rs. 43,900 Rs. 47,890 Rs.74,000 Kerala Rs. 43,900 Rs. 47,890 Rs.69,700 Vizag Rs. 43,900 Rs. 47,890 Rs.74,000

Gold prices mentioned here are due at 8 am, the prices could alter at every moment and hence the gold buyers need to track the live prices at a given time. The mentioned prices here are closing prices of yesterday while today's price would begin either with a decrease or increase. According to the experts, the gold and silver prices would further come down.