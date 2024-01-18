  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Gov mulls over expanding auto PLI

Gov mulls over expanding auto PLI
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The government has constituted a committee to examine the auto industry’s demand for including more components in the production-linked...

New Delhi: The government has constituted a committee to examine the auto industry’s demand for including more components in the production-linked incentive scheme for automobile and auto components, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said.

Further, the government has disbursed Rs 4,415 crore under production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for eight sectors till October in this fiscal, an official said on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X