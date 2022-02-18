Government allows free-wheeling of renewable energy

New Delhi: The government on Thursday unveiled the first part of the much-awaited National Hydrogen Policy, allowing free-wheeling of renewable energy used for producing green hydrogen.

Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister Raj Kumar Singh said the policy will help lower the cost of producing carbon-free green hydrogen. Under the policy, companies will have the liberty to set up capacity to generate electricity from renewable sources such as solar or wind anywhere in the country by themselves or through a developer. This electricity will be allowed to be wheeled, free of cost through open access of the transmission gird, to the plant where hydrogen is to be produced. The government will also allow banking or storage of excess green hydrogen produced by any company for up to 30 days, in case of capacities which are set up before 2025, he said.