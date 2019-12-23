Trending :
Government imposes minimum import price of Rs 200 per kg on peas

NEW DELHI: The government has imposed a minimum import price of Rs 200 per kg on all kinds of peas, a move which could help in curbing cheaper imports and boost local prices.

"Import of peas including yellow peas, green peas, dun peas and kaspa peas is restricted and import subject to MIP of Rs 200 CIF per kilogram," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

It also said that the imports are allowed only through Kolkata seaport. Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) is a term used in global trade parlance.

Minimum import price (MIP) is a temporary measure to provide protection to domestic farmers from predatory pricing of imports.

Below this price, import of the commodity is not be allowed. DGFT is an arm of the commerce ministry which frames rules related to exports and imports. The ministry has time and again imposed import restrictions on peas.

India is the largest producer of pulses in the world. The target for pulses production is 24 million tonnes for 2018-19, marginally up from 23.95 million tonnes in 2017-18.

