Government invites applications for drone PLI Scheme

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has invited applications for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drones and drone components. The deadline for submitting the application form is 11.59 PM on March 31, 2022.

Under the PLI scheme, the incentive for a manufacturer of drones and drone components will be 20 per cent of the "value addition" made by the company during the next three years.

The value addition is calculated as the annual sales revenue from drones and drone components (net of GST) minus the purchase cost (net of GST) of drone and drone components.

The Civil Aviation Ministry's in a statement said, "The application form (for PLI scheme) is of one page only, along with the certificate from the head of the organisation and the statutory auditor."

More than one company within the group of companies may file separate applications under this PLI scheme and the same will be evaluated independently, it mentioned. However, the total PLI payable to such applicants shall be capped at 25 per cent of the total financial outlay under this PLI scheme, it noted.

The ministry had on September 16, 2021, announced a PLI scheme for drones and drone components with an allocation of Rs 120 crore spread over three financial years. The PLI scheme came in September 2021 as a follow-through of the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021, released by the ministry on August 25, 2021.