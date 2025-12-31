Government Likely Clears Limited Relief Package For Vodafone Idea, Market Reacts Sharply
The Union Cabinet is reported to have approved a smaller-than-anticipated relief package for Vodafone Idea, freezing adjusted gross revenue dues and extending the repayment timeline to ease pressure on the telecom firm.
The Union Cabinet is reportedly set to clear a relief package for Vodafone Idea Ltd., though its scope is said to be narrower than market expectations. News of the proposed measures triggered a sharp reaction in the stock of the financially stressed telecom operator.
According to sources cited, the government has decided to freeze Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at ₹87,695 crore and extend the repayment period from FY32 to FY41. However, AGR liabilities related to FY18 and FY19, which were finalised following a Supreme Court ruling in 2020, will continue to be paid between FY26 and FY31 without any modification.
In addition, the Department of Telecommunications will re-evaluate the frozen AGR dues using deduction verification guidelines and audit findings. A government-appointed committee will examine the assessment and take a final call on the matter. however, sources has not independently verified these details.
The move is aimed at safeguarding the government’s interests, given its nearly 49% stake in Vodafone Idea, while ensuring a structured recovery of dues. Officials believe the decision will also help maintain competition in the telecom sector and protect services for the company’s roughly 20 crore subscribers.
