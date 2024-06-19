'Green electron' and AI data centres to herald new infra push: Gautam Adani

Mumbai: After building the runway between 1991 to 2014, the “aircraft took off” between 2014 and 2024 when it comes to national infrastructure growth and now, green electron, along with the AI revolution at the data centre level, will further help the country on its remarkable infrastructure journey, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Wednesday.



The next decade will see the Adani Group invest more than $100 billion in the energy transition space and further expand its integrated renewable energy value chain that already spans the manufacturing of every major component required for green energy generation.

“While every nation has its challenges, I can confidently state that India’s real growth is yet to come. The platform to create several trillion-dollar market spaces is already in place,” Gautam Adani said while delivering the keynote at the Crisil Ratings’ ‘Annual Infrastructure Summit’.

According to the Adani Group Chairman, the availability of 'green electron' will be the primary driver of a nation’s economic progress.

“In my opinion, the market for the green electron, as of now, has no growth limits. We will produce the world’s least expensive green electron that will become the feedstock for several sectors that must meet the sustainability mandate,” said Gautam Adani.

‘Green electrons’ produce electricity from non-emitting sources -- largely wind and solar.

At the recently-concluded Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is the first country to fulfil all the commitments taken under COP before time.

"We are making every effort to fulfil our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. Together we should try to make the coming time a Green Era,” the Prime Minister told the world leaders.

According to Gautam Adani, the next big revolution would be data centres that house AI clouds.

“At the heart of the AI revolution is the Data Centre -- the critical infrastructure needed to power the computational needs of AI systems.

“AI revolution depends on machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision, deep learning and a host of other functions, all of which depend on the ability to process data at unprecedented speed and scale -- capabilities that data centres provide,” said Gautam Adani.

However, this needs massive amounts of energy making the data centre business the largest energy-consuming industry in the world.

“The fact is that the infrastructure required for energy transition and infrastructure required for digital transformation are inseparable as the technology sector becomes the largest consumer of precious green molecules,” the Adani Group Chairman emphasised.

“We already have India’s largest order book for data centres and are now in discussion for additional gigawatt-scale AI data centres,” Gautam Adani added.