Groww IPO Listing: Shares Debut at ₹114 on BSE, Up 19% in Early Trade

Groww made a strong start on the stock market today. The shares opened at ₹114 on the BSE, higher than the issue price of ₹100.

On the NSE, the stock started at ₹112 and later traded at ₹119.21, up 19% by 10:10 AM. Groww shares moved between ₹112 and ₹121, with heavy trading seen.

IPO Demand

The Groww IPO was a big hit — subscribed 17.6 times in total.

QIBs: 22 times

NIIs: 14 times

Retail: 9 times

Anchor Investors

Before launch, Groww raised ₹2,985 crore from top investors like the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Kotak Flexicap Fund.

Market View

Groww’s strong listing shows investors trust the company’s growth story and online investing platform.