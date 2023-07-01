GRT Jewellers brings Ashadam offers

Hyderabad: This Ashadam month, GRT Jewellers brings its customers an array of exceptional gifts with every purchase they make at its showrooms. From the smallest to the biggest, every purchase will have an assured surprise gift, the company said in a statement.

“The bigger the purchase, the greater is the gift. Apart from the surprise gifts, customers will also get Rs 50 extra per gram on exchange of old gold jewellery. This offer will be available throughout the month of Ashadam,” it revealed.

On the launch of the offer, the GRT jewellers MD Anand Ananthpadmanaban said, “Since the very beginning of GRT Jewellers, we have always kept consumers at the heart of everything we do.

And this offer is no different. Aashadam at GRT isn’t just about a happy shopping experience, but an experience packed with gifts and offers.”