GRT Jewellers’ campaign for wedding collection

With an exquisite wedding and celebration collection, GRT Jewellers has launched new campaign #GRTIndianFamilyWedding. Indian weddings aren’t just about two souls uniting, but about two families coming together as one. The ad film showcases how the near and dear ones attending a wedding, end up adding to the grandness of every moment by their inimitable actions.



The ad film also showcases GRT wedding and celebration collection of singularly spell-binding jewellery masterpieces in gold, diamond, platinum, silver and precious gemstones for not just the bride but everyone. Right from enchanting necklaces and bangles to stunning pooja articles, the collection encompasses every small detail to make an event like marriage shine eternally.

The ad film for GRT Indian Wedding is led by film actress Trisha, who sparkles in all her elegance and grace, much like the jewellery she adorns. It captures beautifully, how the smile of the bride and the groom is the sum of the smiles of their loved ones at the wedding.

GR ‘Anand’ Ananth padmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, said: “Wedding and Celebration is one the most significant collections we have. So, a great deal of craftmanship and understanding our patrons goes into this line. And to have Trisha lead our campaign also makes it truly special. We believe that the trust of our customers in the exquisite Jewellery pieces of GRT only becomes twice as prettier, with this new collection with latest designs.”