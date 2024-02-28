GRT Jewellers launches earrings festival

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, renowned for its timeless craftsmanship since 1964, has announced the launch of Kaadhani Kondattam in Tamil Nadu, Chevi Ringula Sambharalu in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and Kiviyoleya Sambhrama in Karnataka. These events will feature an exhibition and sale of a wide range of meticulously handcrafted earrings.

Earrings, symbols of beauty and grace, take center stage in GRT Jewellers’ latest offerings. From classic to contemporary designs, each piece reflects the brand’s dedication to excellence. Customers can expect an unparalleled variety to suit their style preferences, ensuring elegance for every occasion.

To enhance the celebration, GRT introduced exclusive offers on gold jewellery. Patrons can now enjoy an additional Rs 50 per gram when exchanging old gold jewellery and receive a Rs 50 per gram reduction on new gold jewellery purchases. These enticing offers add further value to the luxurious adornments available.

G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, expressed excitement about the new collection, emphasizing GRT’s commitment to offering not just jewellery, but the essence of beauty and grace.