Live
- Yarlagadda Venkatarao conducts Ashtalakshmi Narayana Hrudaya Homam
- After BJP came to power, scams replaced with schemes: Purandeswari
- Former MLA Narayana's daughter campaigns for his father in Nellore City
- Miltenyi Biotec Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad
- YSRCP tribal leaders hold meeting to discuss on strategies in upcoming elections
- YS Jagan disburses YSR Rythu Bharosa for the fifth consecutive year
- Tension grips in Penukonda after TDP candidate protest over land grab
- Visakhapatnam: Forging partnership for sustainable development of fisheries
- Kandikunta Venkata Prasad conducts door-to-door campaign in Kadiri
- Rajamahendravaram: Gas agencies told to register at consumers’ doorstep
Just In
GRT Jewellers launches earrings festival
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, renowned for its timeless craftsmanship since 1964, has announced the launch of Kaadhani Kondattam in Tamil Nadu, Chevi...
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, renowned for its timeless craftsmanship since 1964, has announced the launch of Kaadhani Kondattam in Tamil Nadu, Chevi Ringula Sambharalu in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and Kiviyoleya Sambhrama in Karnataka. These events will feature an exhibition and sale of a wide range of meticulously handcrafted earrings.
Earrings, symbols of beauty and grace, take center stage in GRT Jewellers’ latest offerings. From classic to contemporary designs, each piece reflects the brand’s dedication to excellence. Customers can expect an unparalleled variety to suit their style preferences, ensuring elegance for every occasion.
To enhance the celebration, GRT introduced exclusive offers on gold jewellery. Patrons can now enjoy an additional Rs 50 per gram when exchanging old gold jewellery and receive a Rs 50 per gram reduction on new gold jewellery purchases. These enticing offers add further value to the luxurious adornments available.
G R ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanabhan, MD of GRT Jewellers, expressed excitement about the new collection, emphasizing GRT’s commitment to offering not just jewellery, but the essence of beauty and grace.