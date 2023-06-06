GRT Jewellers launches festival sale

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers launchedDazzling Diamond Festival, offering upto 25 per cent off on diamonds and uncut diamonds, along with offers on platinum jewellery.

Speaking on the launch of the festival, GR AnandAnanthpadmanaban, MD, GRT Jewellers, said: “GRT has always been consumer-centric brand. Our main focus always has been to make excellentjewellery accessible for one and all. And Dazzling Diamond Festival is a reflection of that very motive. So, we invite one and all to make the most of the offers we have in store for them.”

There’s nothing more satisfying thanseeing a wide smile on our patrons’ face when they visit GRT Jewellers to shop for their jewellery. Since our inception, we’ve strived for the right values and we will continue to doso. And Dazzling Diamond Festival comes from that very idea, he added.

GRT Jewellers, always well known for trust and designs has been the preferred destination for anyone across South India for close to 60 years now.