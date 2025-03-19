Live
GRT Jewellers unveils Swarna Ugadi offers
As a part of the campaign, the brand will be offering discount of Rs50 per gram on purchase of gold jewellery
Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand, on Tuesday announced the launch of an exclusive campaign for Ugadi, called, ‘Swarna Ugadi’. As a part of the campaign, the brand will be offering discount of Rs 50 per gram on purchase of gold jewellery, and Rs 75 extra per gram on exchange of old gold jewellery.
“The ‘Swarna Ugadi’ campaign marks the dawn of a new year filled with prosperity, renewal, and hope. As a part of the celebration, GRT presents exclusive offers such as, Rs 50 less per gram on gold jewellery purchase, Rs 75 extra per gram on old gold jewellery exchange, 10 per cent discount on diamond and uncut diamond value (excluding solitaires), 25 per cent discount on making charges for silver articles, and 10 per cent discount on the MRP of silver jewellery,” a press note mentioned.
Founded in 1964, GRT Jewellers has grown from humble beginnings into a celebrated name in the jewellery industry, marking 60 years of excellence. With an unwavering commitment to quality and craftsmanship, GRT offers a diverse collection of Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Silver, and Gemstones. Today, the brand has its presence across 62 showrooms, it added.