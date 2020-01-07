GST will be 'simplified' further, Finance Minister tells traders

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government will resolve issues concerning traders and that GST would be further simplified.

Speaking at the second day of the National Traders Convention of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Sitharaman assured them that the government is making all attempts to simplify and rationalise the GST tax structure to the extent that even an ordinary trader can comply with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) provisions.

"Under the chairmanship of the Revenue Secretary, a committee has been constituted, which is working day and night to explore the ways and means to simplify GST", she said.

Traders from across the country are attending the three-day convention. Sitharaman lauded the role of the trading community for increasing the GST tax data.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the body has set itself a target of enhancing the number of traders registered under GST to 2 crore.

Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed the trading community as his priority and in line with this, various announcements have been made by the government to facilitate traders on growing their businesses.