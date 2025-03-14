Gudlavalleti family hosts Dr Aashrai award

Hyderabad: The Gudlavalleti family, in collaboration with the Pragyaan Sustainable Health Outcomes Foundation (Prasho), hosted the Dr Aashrai Sai Venkat Gudlavalleti Memorial Award in Neurological Sciences, in the city.

This prestigious award, instituted in memory of Dr Aashrai Gudlavalleti (1989–2024), honours exceptional contributions in neurological research, clinical advancements, and public health interventions.

Dr Deborah Bradshaw, Residency Programme Director, SUNY Upstate Neurology, Syracuse, remarked on Dr Aashrai’s unwavering commitment to quality. Dr Bradshaw said, “He was so passionate about quality that he has set a very high benchmark for other leaders in neurological care and quality improvement.”

The inaugural recipient, Dr Jonas S Sundarakumar from the Centre for Brain Research, IISc, was recognised for his pioneering work in neuroepidemiology and dementia research, particularly through India’s first large-scale dementia study (CBR-Sanscog). After receiving the award, Dr Jonas emphasised that his focus will remain on cost-effective community interventions and informing public health policies, so as to ensure that neurological care reaches underserved populations.

“I am truly privileged. This award is more than just a recognition. It is a testament to the work I am pursuing, inspired by the remarkable research of Dr Aashrai,” he added.

The award ceremony featured felicitation, oration, and addresses from experts, including Prof Subhash Kaul, former Head of Neurology at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, and Prof Shashank S Kale, Head of Neurosurgery at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Dr Aashrai’s family, friends, colleagues, and fellow neurologists, attended the award ceremony.